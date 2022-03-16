news, local-news,

A WITHERS mum will this week see her family-friendly event come to life in an effort to revamp the reputation of the suburb. Deanna Furze has created free outdoor cinema event, Meet Me at Maidens with the support of community organisation, Dalyellup Collective. Ms Furze, who has lived in Withers since 2006, said while a similar event had been run some five years ago, she decided to hold the event for 2022 following renovations of the park last year. "The old playground was very dated and old and had attracted quite a bit of antisocial behaviour," Ms Furze said. "So because the renovation of the park has already really lifted the community and attracted more families - I thought it would be lovely to set the tone for the style of interactions to happen here, and to really raise the bar. "The goal of Meet Me at Maidens is to enable local residents to attend and to ensure money is not be a barrier to participation. "The event is an opportunity for positive social interaction - and to bring people along on the journey as we change the reputation of Withers." To be held from 5.30-9.30pm on Friday, March 18, movie-goers will be able to enjoy a free screening of Mitchells Vs The Machines (rated PG), as well a popcorn, free painting and live entertainment. A sausage sizzle fundraiser will also be hosted by the Maidens Park Primary School P&C, with some of the funds set to be used to offset the costs of student swimming lessons. Ms Furze said while her main motivation for the event was her two children, she also wanted to create a "general event" that could be continued on with other forms of entertainment. "I called it Meet Me at Maidens because it can be anything - a movie night, live music, anything people would like. "I'd like to see this become an annual event that all the community can build on and make it theirs. "I am literally just a mum who wanted to create something myself and my kids, Sonny and Sophia could walk down to and have a lovely night with some nice food and a great community." Meet Me at Maidens is supported by the City of Bunbury, Milligan Community Learning and Resource Centre, Doral Mineral Sands and LJ Hooker Property South West. Guests will be required to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including use of the check-in app and mask wearing. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/dalyellupcollective/.

