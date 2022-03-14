Burekup and Wellington National Park fire downgraded

DFES downgrade Shire of Dardanup and Collie fire to Advice warning
Bushfire ADVICE for Burekup and Wellington National Park in the SHIRE OF DARDANUP and SHIRE OF COLLIE
ALERT LEVEL:
A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people in an area bounded by Coalfields Road to the north, South Western highway to the west and Ferguson road to the south in Burekup and Wellington National Park in the SHIRE OF DARDANUP and SHIRE OF COLLIE .
- There is a lot of smoke in the area.
- Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.
- The fire started in Wellington National Park.
WHAT TO DO:
- Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.
- Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.
- Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.
- Read through your bushfire survival plan.
- If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation gets worse. You can make a plan by visiting My Bushfire Plan.
If driving
- Be extremely careful when driving through the area.
- Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.
- Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.
- If you cannot see clearly, pull over, keep your headlights and hazard lights on, and wait until the smoke clears.
- If you have a respiratory condition and you have been affected by smoke you should contact your local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.
COVID-19
If you are in lockdown or any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life.
If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area:
- Find suitable alternative premises and wear a mask. Those in the affected area are permitted to go to suitable alternative premises without putting others at risk.
- Alternative suitable premises may include a friend or relative's house, provided they have their own bedroom, preferably own bathroom, and there are not too many people in the house.
- If you cannot return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.
- Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.
BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:
- The bushfire is moving slowly in a westerly direction.
- It is contained but not controlled.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Roads have not been closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:
- Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire, strengthening containment lines.
- Aerial support cannot operate in the dark and have been released from the incident. If needed they will return at first light..
- Firefighters are working to strengthen containment lines but conditions may change throughout the day.
DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:
Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.
EXTRA INFORMATION:
- The fire was reported at 09:24 AM on 12 March 2022.
- The cause of the fire is lightning.
- Parks and Wildlife Service is managing the fire.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
The next update will be provided by 4pm today unless the situation changes.