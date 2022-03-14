Burekup and Wellington National Park fire downgraded

news, local-news,

Bushfire ADVICE for Burekup and Wellington National Park in the SHIRE OF DARDANUP and SHIRE OF COLLIE ALERT LEVEL: A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people in an area bounded by Coalfields Road to the north, South Western highway to the west and Ferguson road to the south in Burekup and Wellington National Park in the SHIRE OF DARDANUP and SHIRE OF COLLIE . WHAT TO DO: If driving COVID-19 If you are in lockdown or any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life. If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area: BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR: ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: Roads have not been closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority. WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING: DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT: Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts. EXTRA INFORMATION: KEEP UP TO DATE: Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit. The next update will be provided by 4pm today unless the situation changes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-g56m3P9BLKYiUJUsqhRuFx/8c25d010-c2f5-461f-af63-c93183196b9c.JPG/r10_240_4598_2832_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

DFES downgrade Shire of Dardanup and Collie fire to Advice warning