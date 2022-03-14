Fire breaks containment lines near Burekup and Wellington National Park

DFES upgrade warning to Watch and Act for fire near Burekup and Wellingotn National Park
Bushfire WATCH AND ACT for Burekup and Wellington National Park in the SHIRE OF DARDANUP, SHIRE OF COLLIE and the SHIRE OF HARVEY
ALERT LEVEL:
A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for people in the vicinity of Coalfields Road (also known as Coalfields Highway), Wellington Dam Road, Henty Road, South Western Highwway and Pile Road in Burekup and Wellington National Park in the SHIRE OF DARDANUP, SHIRE OF COLLIE and the SHIRE OF HARVEY .
- The alert level for this fire has been upgraded as the fire has breeched containment lines.
- There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.
- The fire started in the area around WELLINGTON NATIONAL PARK.
WHAT TO DO:
- If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.
- If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.
- If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.
- Keep doors and windows closed and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.
- If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.
COVID-19
If you are in lockdown or any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life.
If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area:
- Find suitable alternative premises and wear a mask. Those in the affected area are permitted to go to suitable alternative premises without putting others at risk.
- Alternative suitable premises may include a friend or relative's house, provided they have their own bedroom, preferably own bathroom, and there are not too many people in the house.
- If you cannot return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.
- Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.
BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:
- The bushfire is moving fast in a north easterly direction.
- It is uncontained and uncontrolled.
- This means the bushfire is burning in a north eassterly direction towards the Coalfields Road. .
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Roads have not been closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:
- Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire.
- Aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews.
- Firefighters are working to strengthen containment lines but conditions may change throughout the day.
DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:
Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.
EXTRA INFORMATION:
- The fire was reported at 09:24 AM on 12 March 2022.
- The cause of the fire is lightning.
- Parks and Wildlife Service is managing the fire.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.