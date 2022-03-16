National Park fire stationary but lots of smoke

news, local-news,

Bushfire ADVICE for east of Burekup, Wellington National Park and Worsley in the SHIRE OF DARDANUP the SHIRE OF COLLIE and the SHIRE OF HARVEY ALERT LEVEL: A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people in an area bounded by Coalfields Hwy, Ommonery Road, Shenton Road, Crampton Road and Lennard Road, excluding Burekup Townsite, Wellington Dam Road, Gastaldo Road, Beela Road and an unnamed track (western boundary) in the SHIRE OF DARDANUP the SHIRE OF COLLIE and the SHIRE OF HARVEY. WHAT TO DO: If driving COVID-19 If you are in lockdown or any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life. If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area: BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR: ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: Roads have not been closed. Speed restrictions are in place on Coalfields Highway due to heavy smoke in the area, please drive with caution and watch for fire fighters working near the road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority. WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING: DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT: Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts. EXTRA INFORMATION:

There is an advice warning for the Wellington National Park fire