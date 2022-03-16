National Park fire stationary but lots of smoke

There is an advice warning for the Wellington National Park fire
Bushfire ADVICE for east of Burekup, Wellington National Park and Worsley in the SHIRE OF DARDANUP the SHIRE OF COLLIE and the SHIRE OF HARVEY
ALERT LEVEL:
A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people in an area bounded by Coalfields Hwy, Ommonery Road, Shenton Road, Crampton Road and Lennard Road, excluding Burekup Townsite, Wellington Dam Road, Gastaldo Road, Beela Road and an unnamed track (western boundary) in the SHIRE OF DARDANUP the SHIRE OF COLLIE and the SHIRE OF HARVEY.
- The alert level for this fire has been downgraded as mild conditions overnight have reduced the fire behaviour.
- There is a lot of smoke in the area.
- Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.
- The fire started in Wellington National Park and adjoining private property.
- It is burning towards the Coalfields Highway.
WHAT TO DO:
- Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.
- Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.
- Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.
- Read through your bushfire survival plan.
- If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation gets worse. You can make a plan by visiting My Bushfire Plan.
If driving
- Be extremely careful when driving through the area.
- Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.
- Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.
- If you cannot see clearly, pull over, keep your headlights and hazard lights on, and wait until the smoke clears.
- If you have a respiratory condition and you have been affected by smoke you should contact your local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.
COVID-19
If you are in lockdown or any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life.
If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area:
- Find suitable alternative premises and wear a mask. Those in the affected area are permitted to go to suitable alternative premises without putting others at risk.
- Alternative suitable premises may include a friend or relative's house, provided they have their own bedroom, preferably own bathroom, and there are not too many people in the house.
- If you cannot return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.
- Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.
BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:
- The bushfire is stationary.
- It is contained but not controlled.
- This means Smoke continues to blow across Coalfields Highway and motorists are urged to drive with caution. Smoke will be visible in the area around the Wellington National Park..
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Roads have not been closed.
Speed restrictions are in place on Coalfields Highway due to heavy smoke in the area, please drive with caution and watch for fire fighters working near the road.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:
- Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire.
- Parks and Wildlife Service fire fighters continue to conduct backburning operations, lighting from existing tracks to contain the fire that is burnng in steep and inaccessible terrain.
DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:
Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.
EXTRA INFORMATION:
- The fire was reported at 09:24 AM on 12 March 2022.
- The cause of the fire is lightning.
- Parks and Wildlife Service is managing the fire.