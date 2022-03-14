Man receives facial burns after car crashes near Harvey

news, local-news,

A man was sent to Fiona Stanley Hospital after he received facial burns when his car crashed on Saturday March 12. The incident occurred about 10.30am on the South Western Highway near Harvey. Police believe the vehicle was towing a caravan and failed to negotiate a bend and crashed. As a result, the vehicle caught fire and police, St John Ambulance, DFES and RAC rescue helicopter attended the scene. The RAC helicopter took the male driver to Fiona Stanley Hospital and a female passenger was taken to Harvey Hospital with minor injuries.

RAC rescue helicopter takes man to Fiona Stanley Hospital after car crashes on South Western Highway