Bunbury BMX riders had some impressive results on Sunday March 6 as the state-wide SuperSeries came to the South West bringing an impressive 504 rider nominations. Despite adjusting the event just days before, and with new tight restrictions to keep everyone safe, the event went off with very little issues and the twilight event had a very positive and enjoyable vibe. Bunbury had a field of 40 riders spread across the majority of categories from three-year-old mini-wheelers, right up to some mums and dads in the adult classes. Unfortunately only four superclass riders nominated for this event and raced the treacherous pro-section. After an early incident in race one, the field was cut to three riders for the final three races with local Mathew Blake getting out in front early then nailing the tricky second and third straights cleanly in every race and getting maximum points for the day. Each of the boys classes between eight to 12 years old attract the most nominations and contain some extremely talented riders from across the state. Despite the tough competition, Jacob Reed in the nine-year-old boys impressively managed a win in every race to easily take first place for the event. Reed managed to overcome last years first and second place getters from the 2021 state championships which was also held in Bunbury. In the 10 girls, Amari McManus rode fast and smooth and looked set to take out the category with a new personal best in the first race and winning all the heats, but unfortunately even with an equal personal best in the final, it was a fraction of a second away from the front position and McManus had to settle for second place. First place rankings went to Jacob Reed (9), Reid Callow (25-29), Ivan Pember (30-34 and 30-34 cruiser) and Mathew Blake (Superclass) Second place rankings went to Amari McManus (10) and Trev Gale (35-39). Third place rankings went to Savannah Birch (Junior Superclass Women), Nasima Teka (30-34) and Trev Gale (35-39 cruiser). It was fantastic to have riders joining in the event after only taking up BMX earlier this year, plus some riders who typically only race club nights joining in and running fast and consistent laps despite the additional pressure. Hats off to all riders who gave it everything all day and showed great sportsmanship amongst their class and also cheering for fellow club members between their races. A massive thanks for everyone that contributed, sponsored race classes and made the event possible. Countless volunteering hours were put in before and during the event allowing the races to roll through seamlessly and ensuring everyone was fed and supported on the day. Congratulations to seven-year-old local rider Grayson Evans who recently began BMX and was the lucky winner of the highly sought after Ducati electric scooter kindly discounted by Bunbury Retravision for our raffle. Check the Bunbury BMX Facebook page for links to photo albums of the event and details of upcoming club and state events.

