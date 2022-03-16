news, local-news,

50 guests attended the Zonta Club of Bunbury's International Women's Day breakfast at the Mercure Sanctuary Golf Resort on Sunday, March 13. With the 2022 theme of 'BreakTheBias', the event was one of many all over the world that focused on a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. The guest speaker at the Bunbury breakfast was Western Australia Cricket Association chief officer and former Australian cricker, Christina Matthews, who spoke about her journey to the position she holds with the association. Ms Matthews, one of the only female chief officers of a sporting association anywhere in the world, is Australia's most-capped female cricketer and mentor to some of Western Australia's finest young athletes. She has held the position of chief officer for ten years. International Women's Day on March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/6ca47bae-cb7a-412c-8f2c-3859df14b198.jpg/r0_315_4608_2919_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Zonta Club of Bunbury hosts International Women's Day breakfast on March 13