news, local-news,

A FORMER Bunbury Fringe performer will this month appear in a human comedy, set in a converted railway carriage, and is all about doing the right thing. As put on by Perth's Limelight Theatre, Gino Cataldo will appear in 'Equally Divided', is a comedy of two warring sisters squabbling over their mother's estate. The script is written by Oscar-nominated playwright Ronald Harwood is best known for his British stage plays, such as The Dresser and Quartet, which he also adapted into films, along with other screenplays that earned him Oscar nominations. Director Gwen Browning confessed she was "a real fan" or Mr Harwood - mainly for his "gift" for pin-pointing human weaknesses and dilemmas. "His dialogue has a particular rhythm which often reveals more than the words themselves," Ms Browning said. "The play is set in a converted railway carriage and we need to create a wide set with a shorter depth than usual to create a feeling of claustrophobia. "We also need a great many antiques to dress the set." Involved with Limelight Theatre since 1983, Ms Browning has performed in "too many productions to remember". She referred to 'Equally Divided', as a "rather extraordinary play". "It's about inheritance, disappointed lives, loneliness and rejection but they are all dealt with in a humorous way. "The story is part-comic, part-tragic and questions important social and moral dilemmas. "The play also argues that justice is sometimes reached only by taking the law into your own hands." Equally Divided plays at 8pm on March 31, April 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 with a 2pm matinee April 3. Tickets are $23, $20 concession and can be booked online at www.limelighttheatre.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/5c99c6a6-8224-4440-bcac-ecc79864969b.JPG/r1_112_2520_1535_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bunbury performer to appear in Perth Limelight Theatre production of 'Equally Divided'