Applications open for two-day bush adventure program

news, local-news,

TEENAGERS aged 13 to 18 can now apply for the opportunity to learn and grow at a two-day bush adventure program next month. As facilitated by the Shire of Dardanup, applications are open from residents interested in a scholarship that will cover participation in a Bush Adventure Learning Program, provided by outdoor education expert Jocelyn Evans from Right Foot Forward. Scholarship applications initially opened in December for a three-day camping program, however the project was subsequently placed on hold as new State Government Covid-19 mandates regarding school camps were announced. The program has now been restructured and relaunched, reducing the amount of travel required and removing the overnight component to ensure compliance with the mandates. The Bush Adventure Learning Program provides opportunities for young people to engage in practical learning in the natural environment which simplifies life to our most basic needs of food, water, air, shelter and warmth. The planned program will include Indigenous Culture sessions, hiking, abseiling and team building. Scholarship applications close on Monday, April 4 with follow-up interviews to be conducted soon after. Scholarship applications received during the initial advertising period last year will be automatically considered for the restructured program. For more information about the program contact Shire of Dardanup Place Community Officer Samantha Dixon via email samantha.dixon@dardanup.wa.gov.au or by phone on (08) 9724 0392.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/7604f2ef-bf54-4a5a-9f70-0bda81079f22.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Shire of Dardanup opens Bush Adventure Learning Program scholarships