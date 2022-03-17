Look after you feet and they will look after you

This is a commercial partnership with The Feet People in Brisbane

Several people experience foot pain, which can be due to many reasons. Not only is foot pain uncomfortable, but it can also pose some serious problems for your health.

There are ways to fix the pain, but it is also best to first understand why you have the pain in the first place.

Basic care for the sake of your feet

It is vital that you take good care of your feet. You use them for walking and getting around in general. So keeping them healthy should be a top priority.

There are some basic things you can do. You should moisturise your feet daily with cream, petroleum jelly, or lotion. Don't moisturise between your toes. This may cause infection.

Clean them well in water, but don't soak them, as this tends to dry them out. You also shouldn't wear any tight shoes or shoes that hurt your feet and avoid shoes that don't have arch supports, like flats and flip flops.

Check your feet daily for any swelling, sores, cuts, and infected toenails. Remember to trim your toenails too. The feet people in Brisbane can also assist you if you are experiencing any serious problems.

Common problems and how to fix them:

Plantar fasciitis

This is a very common problem. It is a very painful inflammation of the fibrous tissue along the bottom of your feet.

This is more common in people over the age of 40 or those carrying a few extra pounds on their bodies. It will feel like severe heel pain as the tissue in your feet becomes less elastic.

You can relieve this inflammation through a good massage. Stretching helps, too, as it lengthens the plantar flexor muscles.

Stretch your calves and your feet. Wear shoes that support your feet and alternate between shoes. You can also wear shoe inserts for extra comfort.

Flat feet

This means that your foot doesn't have an arch. You are either born with it or develop it over time. Flat feet develop due to trauma to the tendon that attaches your bones and calf muscles.

An excellent way to fix this or help is to wear orthotics and comfortable footwear. Orthotics force your foot to walk with an arch.

Bunions

Bunions occur when you wear shoes that are too tight. A painful and firm bump develops on your big toe.

Wearing shoes that are comfortable and spacious can prevent them from occurring. You could also add extra padding to your shoes for more comfort and support.

Calluses

Calluses can be very painful when you walk. They are pressure spots. Calluses occur to prevent the development of other painful blisters.

Calluses can be in very uncomfortable places on your feet and even prevent you from walking. Soak your feet in warm water to treat the calluses.

Then moisturise your feet with a lotion that has lactic acid in it. This will minimise the callus and soften the skin.

Hammertoes

This is a foot deformity, an abnormal bend that occurs in the middle joint of your toe. It occurs when there is an imbalance in your foot muscles. Stubbing your toe or poorly designed shoes can cause this too.

If you have hammertoes, you are prone to developing calluses and corns. You need to provide support to your feet. You can do this through non-medicated corn pads.

It will also relieve the pain. If the issue gets really bad and worsens, you may be recommended to get surgery done.

Preventing foot pain

Foot pain may hinder your ability to go out and play with the kids, walk around, or do your daily activities. A few things can cause you pain.

In most cases, high heels can cause problems. Other factors may be overweight, wearing poorly-constructed shoes, a foot injury or bruising, or the lack of biomechanical systems.

What is the easiest method to relieve foot pain? There's a simple way to reduce and prevent foot aches and pains, ensure that you wear comfortable shoes that are the right size for your feet.

Wearing inlays and other support tools will also make a big difference. Take good care of your feet in general in your day-to-day life. Healthy feet have fewer problems.

FAQs

How do you treat common foot pain?

You should rest that foot, ice it or take pain medication. If the problem persists, it may be a good idea to see a doctor.

How do you fix unhealthy feet?

It depends on the problem. You will just need to soak your feet and moisturise them in some cases. In other cases, a massage will do you some good as well