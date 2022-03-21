FIFWA to hold World Forestry Day Dinner

news, local-news,

THE importance of sustainable forestry will be recognised globally on March 21 for the International Day of Forests. Proclaimed by the United Nationals General Assembly, this year's International Day of Forests carries the theme 'forests and sustainable production and consumption', which is especially relevant for WA's industry. Forest Industries Federation WA chief officer Adele Farina said while the industry had faced many challenges, the International Day of Forests was the ideal day for positive reflection. "Our industry in WA is world-class and nationally we have the ability to be self-sustainable in timber production, which is vitally important, particularly considering recent events," Ms Farina said. "Globally, the forestry sector generates jobs for more than 33 million people, producing forest products which are used by billions of people. "This is an industry that is highly valued in the quest for carbon neutrality, producing wood as an essential and sustainable building material. "It is also well-recognised that sustainably managed forests are essential for sustaining food production." WA's forest industry is comprised of both hardwood and softwood timber production, with an economic value totalling $1.4 billion gross value per year and employing about 6000 people, predominately in regional communities. As the peak body for WA forestry, FIFWA will be celebrating the occasion by taking part in a dinner organised by the Leschenault Timber Industry Club (LTIC) on March 22 in Bunbury, with special guests including Federal Assistant Forestry Minister Senator Jonathon Duniam. FIFWA president Ian Telfer said the International Day of Forests was an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of the benefits and importance of sustainable forestry. "We use forest products in our everyday lives, although many of us are unaware just how much we rely on them," Mr Telfer said. "The International Day of Forests is a great way to help bridge that gap, encouraging more people to make the connection between those vital products and our forests. "Forestry is an incredible industry, one that is rewarding in many ways including the simple fact that the better care we take of our forests, the more we are rewarded with environmentally-friendly products and helping to fight climate change and reduce our carbon footprint." The 2022 World Forestry Day Dinner will be held on Tuesday, March 22, at 6:30pm at the Parade Hotel, Bunbury.

