A CRICKETER who has devoted over ten years of ideas, projects and personal commitment to his local cricket club has been named the 2022 Country Cricket, Male Volunteer of the Year. Nathan King, the Burekup Cricket Club's president, Woolworths Blasters program coordinator, coach, team member and committee member to name a few, took out the title at the Western Australian Community Cricket Awards on March 21. Out of three nominees, one being Daron Stenhouse from the Bunbury Districts Junior Cricket Association, King was recognised for his efforts with making the Burekup Cricket Club the club it is today. King, who first played cricket at four years old on a roll-out pitch at Harvey Primary School, said he was "very humbled" to receive the award. "I'm not sure what led to me being awarded let alone nominated," King laughed. "As the awards were online I was just sitting at home when I heard my named called and I thought, wow. "I just love the sport and if I can impart just some of my love for it onto the next generation - then it's a win for not only me, the club, but for all players. "I always grew up around sport but cricket was it for me - Mum and Dad always said I should've been born with a cricket bat in my hand." King was recognised for many contributions to the Burekup Cricket Club, but was specifically recognised for introducing the junior division back into the club five years ago as well as helping get the 'Blue Stumps' initiative off the ground, recognising the importance of positive mental health in men. Today, Burekup Cricket Club has two, year six teams making a total of 27 junior players of both girls and boys. "Cricket has allowed me to form new friendships and also to build my network base," King said. "I'd like to give recognition and say thank you to all volunteers and of course my support network - my wife Amber and sons, Henry, Toby and Archer. "Between having myself and Stenhouse as a nominee, as well as Adriano Paradella from Sportsman's Cricket Club, it really shows how well the South West is travelling in the cricket space."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/5244bf66-e8d5-4309-a46b-68de37290e10_rotated_270.jpg/r0_116_3024_1825_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg