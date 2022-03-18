South West businesses receive funding to head to next level

news, local-news,

SIX South West businesses that add value to Western Australian produce will be taking their businesses to the next level thanks to funding from the state government. As part of the Agrifood and Beverage Voucher Program, Forestland Springs and Margaret River Spring Water, Corymbia Wine Pty Ltd, Stella Bella, South by South West, Margaret River Free Range Eggs and the Old Coast Road Brewery all received a share in the funding as announced on March 18. Vouchers with a combined value of up to $15,000 per business will assist food producers to access professional business support services to help grow and develop their enterprises. A new category for environmental sustainability and social responsibility was added to the program this round, complementing vouchers to improve business planning, manufacturing for business growth, sales and marketing, and financial health. Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the program had received positive feedback from past recipients throughout WA. "These recipients have used the investment to pursue new opportunities and develop new approaches," Ms MacTiernan said. "The initiative continues evolving to address opportunities and challenges facing WA businesses, while building resilience, sustainability, scale, competitiveness and export preparedness." More than 170 WA agrifood and beverage enterprises have benefitted from the Agrifood and Beverage Voucher Program and the former Expert for a Day pilot program since 2018.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/4d390d63-8df6-45aa-b125-02c33a7d4e0c.jpg/r2_52_998_614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg