THE SHIRE of Capel has called out for information after a children's playground was targeted by vandals. Sometime over the weekend of March 5 and 6, vandals removed parts from multiple equipment within the children's playground in Capel's Erle Scott Reserve. Water play sprayers, the seat and handles of a seesaw and springs off a trampoline were all removed, resulting in the closure of parts of the playground to the public. The incident follows a similar incident at the Dalyellup Lakes playground, where vandals destroyed equipment by burning the areas shade sails. Shire of Capel president Doug Kitchen said it was "disheartening" to see continued vandalism in the shire. "It spoils the experience for the rest of our community," Cr Kitchen said. "With the disappointing run of vandalism, the Shire will now consider a range of initiatives to best protect community assets, which may include CCTV coverage of our high-target playgrounds." "We are in the process of receiving quotes to source and replace these items, but it is proving to be challenging due to short supply of items and delayed delivery times. "We are still sourcing quotes, so unfortunately will not be able to provide an estimated reopening date." The playground in Capel's Erle Scott Reserve remains partially open to the public, with the trampoline and dismantled seesaw fenced off for public use. If you notice any suspicious activity, contact the WA Police on 131 444 or the Shire of Capel on 9727 0222.

