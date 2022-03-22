news, local-news,

BUNBURY Senior High School students and staff raised over $2700 on Friday, March 18 as part of the annual, World's Greatest Shave. With a goal of $3000, the students raised $2782.98 by either shaving or cutting their hair. Among participants was staff member Cathy Watson whos nephew, five-year-old Gus, is currently undergoing treatment for Leukemia. Year ten student Brooke Walton, who beat leukemia herself when she was three, helped shave Ms Watson's hair. The World's Greatest Shave 2022, Shave For a Cure is an annual event where participants can shave, cut or colour their hair to help fundraise money for help Australians beat blood cancer. The Bunbury Senior High School event is held annually by the year 12 prefects.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/1d0910f0-86c3-4817-aec1-1cc996d9dcc0.JPG/r0_356_4608_2960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg