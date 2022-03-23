news, local-news,

A fire at the Picton Works Depot over the weekend that saw four of Bunbury's waste vehicles go up in flames is being treated as non-suspicious. According to a media statement released by the City, staff were alerted to a fire at the depot on Sutherland Way, late on the evening of Saturday, March 19. After receiving numerous calls, Police and the local fire brigade attended the site at 10:30pm. The fire was controlled and all emergency personnel left the site by 1am Sunday. There were a number of explosions heard in the local area, with early indications that one of the vehicles on site ignited. The fire spread quickly to at least four other vehicles including the City's waste vehicles. A spokesperson from the City of Bunbury said the City's priority was to ensure all residential and commercial waste collection services be maintained in the short term. "Waste collection services will continue however there may be some delays to the collections - we apologise in advance for any inconvenience. "As a temporary measure this week, the FOGO bins will be collected at the same time as the General Waste bins and the waste will be taken to landfill. "We encourage the community to be mindful of these likely delays and to please leave bins out until they are collected." The media statement also confirmed that City staff had started sourcing replacement vehicles in order to return waste services to normal as quickly as possible. On Monday, March 21, all scheduled bins were collected excluding around 200 locations. At time of publication, the fire incident at the Picton Works Depot was still being investigated and according to the City, continues to be treated as non-suspicious.

