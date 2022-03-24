news, local-news,

AN ICONIC Western Australian brand has announced its latest step to lead sustainability in the dairy industry with the change to more environmentally-friendly cartons. Brownes Dairy, Australia's oldest dairy company, will soon use unbleached, renewable milk cartons made from plant-based materials. The move makes Brownes the first company in Australia to use the product. Brownes Dairy chief officer Natalie Sarich-Dayton said by switching to plant-based polyethylene material in the cartons reduced the carbon footprint over regular milk cartons by 16 per cent. "Brownes Dairy were the first to make the switch to materials derived from sugar cane several years ago, but now our consumers can actually see that the carton is made from a renewable source that has a lower carbon impact to climate change," Ms Sarich-Dayton said. "We want to ensure that the next generation of Australian families not only get to enjoy the goodness and freshness of our products, but they can do so knowing we use the most sustainable milk cartons available. "While the packaging is new, the product inside remains exactly the same - which is all part of Brownes' focus on sustainability in addition to its ongoing commitment to provide the best fresh milk for growing Australian families." As part of its sustainability focus, Brownes has partnered with Trillion Trees Australia, an environmental restoration non profit organisation, to contribute to the Trillion Trees Challenge of planting a trillion trees to help address climate change through ecosystem restoration. Located in both Balcatta and Brunswick, Brownes Dairy was established in 1886 and sources more than 150 million litres of milk annually from more than 50 dairy farms in the South West. Approximately five million litres of milk will now be packed into the renewable one litre cartons.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/46470a59-db8d-408a-abb2-4abbb74e56c2.png/r0_65_2160_1285_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Brownes Dairy switches to renewable milk cartons made from plant-based materials