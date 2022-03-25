news, local-news,

A $40million federal government investment will soon see bridges in the South West receive much needed upgrades or replacement. As part of the Bridges Renewal Program, the government will inject an additional $10million annually over the next four years, taking the funding up to $95million. Projects eligible for funding include replacing and widening bridges, strengthening existing structures and upgrading floodways to bridges. Member for Forrest Nola Marino said with more than 85 per cent of projects funded under the program located in regional Australia, the additional funding would further improve roads across the region and keep communities connected. "Upgrading bridges improves the road and freight network across the South West, ensuring businesses can continue to operate efficiently as well as improving road safety for all road users," Ms Marino said. "The Bridges Renewal Program has already had a big impact in our region, including replacing Collie River Bridges on the South Western Highway, replacing the bridge over Tren Creek on the Bussell Highway (underway), replacing the Preston River Bridge on Dardanup West Road and providing a new concrete culvert for the upgrade of Mountford Road, Crooked Brook. "Projects funded under the BRP also support local businesses, jobs and providing opportunities for local suppliers." Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the extra funding would support more projects and jobs while boosting regional industries. "Building new bridges and upgrading existing structures will strengthen our freight network and ensure valuable commodities continue flowing to international and domestic buyers," Mr Joyce said. "Our additional funding commitment will strengthen regional businesses and our economy, create local jobs, and improve safety for freight drivers and regional communities. "Since the Bridges Renewal Program commenced in 2015 it has supported 730 projects, of which 495 projects have been completed." The Government's additional $40 million investment in the Bridges Renewal Program brings the project to nearly $900 million. For more information and to apply, visit https://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/resources/brp-hvspp/index.aspx.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/69812b83-441c-4262-aadf-7bb9ca140aa4.JPG/r3_471_6237_3993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg