news, local-news,

With consistent weekly turnouts to racing lately close to 90, the divisions are full and the racing has been epic. Charlie Schober managed to claim first overall both weeks, but its proving more difficult each week as the field of Aston Heal, Lincoln Dunstan and Liam Bevan tighten their grip at the front of the pack and apply pressure to Schober. In week six, despite a poor lane selection and not the best start, Liam Bevan had a clean run on the track which finally resulted in a win over Schober. Meanwhile in the alternate race, Lincoln Dustan set the fastest lap of the night in division two. This group keeps getting better each week to spectate. Sarina Jarvis is looking strong as she sprints off the start and opens a gap to the other division three riders, but the pressure is building as the top eight riders are finishing across a two second spread with the mid-field showing their skills. A fast getaway and the ability to get through the first corner in front is proving vital as track speed is now nearly identical for the entire group with many riders sharing the wins. Mini-wheeler rider numbers are healthy at the moment with good turnouts and regular enquiries suggesting this to be the new normal. The skills session prior to entering the track is giving them more time on the bikes and they appear to be loving it. Week five saw 19 riders improve their personal best lap times with 16 speeding up again in week six. Gary Shaw dropped 1.49 seconds while Luke Reid shaved another 1.04 sec and Will McIlree returning from an injury dropped 1.02 seconds on an already fast time. Taige Best received week five rider of week for his continuous improvement and progression to the front of division one. His competitiveness on the track is easy to spot as he puts in maximum effort. Ari Norwell was the week six rider of the week for making the largest start time improvement across all the divisions by a huge margin, and in the same week setting a new personal best lap time. Well done boys! Seven riders from Bunbury attended a coaching clinic in Collie over the weekend as 2012 BMX Olympian Khalen Young came to work on fundamental skills, specific track techniques and taught some training exercises to be incorporated into practice sessions. Many Bunbury members are looking very quick on the Collie track since recently beginning to attend regularly.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/51807364-eec9-45e4-83db-eb75149e8055.JPG/r0_277_720_684_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg