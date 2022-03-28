news, local-news,

THREE teenage cadets have all received promotions as they continue making a name for themselves in Bunbury's 515 Army Cadet Unit. At the unit's ceremonial parade this month, cadets Darcy Reid, Naiya Watts and Zachary Thomas were all promoted. While Thomas received the position of cadet sergeant, cadet sergeant Naiya Watts, who only received her title less than six months ago, took over from Reid in his position of cadet warrant officer. Seventeen year old cadet warrant officer Darcy Reid, who was promoted to cadet under officer, told The Mail that in the four years he had been involved with cadets - he'd "changed as a person". "Because of my involvement with the unit, I've become way more confident, developed good leadership skills and made so many different friends," Reid said. "I was lucky to receive Youth Citizen of the Year this year from the City of Bunbury, which was because of my involvement with the Bunbury unit. "Here you all work together to make everyone else better - so it's definitely like a family." Following the same values held by the Australian Army of service, courage, respect, integrity and excellence, army cadets are for teenagers aged 12 and older. Reporting to the Bunbury base every Wednesday night, cadets undergo a range of training that works on their self esteem, self discipline, life skills such as first aid, radio telephone procedures, leadership training as well as one to two weekend activities a term. Bunbury 515 Army Cadet Unit officer commanding, lieutenant Troy Mayne said that after losing around 50 per cent of cadet numbers due to impacts of COVID-19 related lockdowns, the unit had a huge focus on recruitment for 2022. "We started the year with 23 cadets, but have already grown to over 50," Lt. Mayne said. "It's a great opportunity for kids because here they are given the opportunity to challenge and extend themselves beyond their own limitations. "Something I really pride our cadets on also is their acceptance of other people - they're magnificent in making people feel welcome. "We're also non-discriminatory in every sense - we have one cadet who had severe anxiety to the point where every week it would take me 15 minutes to coax them out of their parents car. "10 months later, he's now conducting his own lessons, which has just blown me away." Interested in joining the Bunbury Unit? Contact Lieutenant Troy Mayne via Troy.Mayne@armycadets.gov.au or visit the Bunbury 515 Army Cadet Unit on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/515ACUBunbury.

