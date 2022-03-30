news, local-news,

KEEN skaters can now enjoy the new $1million Eaton Skatepark, complete with skate ramps, bowls and BMX pump track. The project was officially opened by Dardanup shire president Mick Bennett on March 24 after four years in the making. Traditional owner Lera Bennell performed a Welcome to Country before the Eaton community was able to view the many features of the new park, including children of all ages taking part in a scooter and skateboard training session with Perth-based company, Freestyle Now. Shire president Mick Bennett said the family friendly activity zone would benefit youth and young families by providing new opportunities to socialise and be active. "What is fantastic about this new facility is that it accommodates skateboards, scooters and BMX riders with significant challenges for advanced users while still having something to offer for users with beginner and intermediate skills," Cr Bennett said. "It will absolutely be a drawcard for visitors with sought-after features including a main bowl, taco, wave ramp and quarter pipe with hip, box and volcano." Planning for the skatepark began in early 2018 with a council working group first proposing relocation of the skatepark from its previous site next to Eaton Fair Shopping Centre. Collie-Preston MP Jodie Hanns, who represented Culture and Arts Minister David Templeman at the opening, said the project was a "fantastic way" to show how local, state and federal government could work together to deliver a project the community. Federal Forrest MP Nola Marino and Ms Hanns helped secure funding including a $210,000 Lotterywest grant, a $230,000 federal government community infrastructure program grant and council funding. "This partnership has achieved a really fantastic outcome for the community," Ms Hanns said. "I'm really proud to be part of working together to deliver for the Shire of Dardanup ratepayers."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/1b1d0bdd-58e0-476e-8b87-33329a88f1e7.JPG/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg