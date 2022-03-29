news, local-news,

Forza Dragon Boat Club and their sister club the Crewsaders had an outstanding state championship on Sunday, March 20 at the Champion Lakes Regatta Centre. In ideal conditions for dragon boat racing, the composite team received medals in all nine race categories entered, winning three gold, four silver and two bronze medals, despite having a shortage of male paddlers for the event. The day got off to a fantastic start with Forza clearly winning the 2000 metre turn race before going on to asserting the long distance dominance by clearly winning the Mixed Tens 500 metre and the Open Tens. Forza were 500 metres before finishing an agonisingly 'dragon nose' second to Cockburn in the Mixed Twenties 500 metre. Forza head coach Paul Harrison said he couldn't be more pleased with the results. "Achieving a top three placing in every category Forza entered is a credit to the hard work everyone has put in over the past 12 months," Harrison said. "A significant factor in the success of the team was due to the sister club relationship we have had with the Crewsaders Dragon Boat Club this season - without their members we would have been less competitive across all categories. "Our results will be good motivation to keep training hard leading into the upcoming Australian Masters Games where we hope to have further success." All of Forza and Crewsader's grand final races were extremely close with exceptionally small margins between boats on a day where all clubs fielded their best teams. The results could have been even more spectacular with Forza and Crewsaders finishing second in three grand final races by less than 0.6 of a second. Forza's chairman John Campbell said the results were a reflection of the dedication and hard work done by the coaching team, competitors and volunteers, all of who deserved congratulations. Forza are now focused on competing at the Australian Masters Games at the end of April in Perth.

Forza Dragon Boat Club win landslide of awards at 2022 State Championships