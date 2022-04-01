news, local-news,

The Australind train service passengers are invited to have their say on how to help plan replacement services for the upcoming Armadale line shutdown. In February 2022, the WA government announced the closure of the Armadale line in early 2023 for 18 months. The Australind uses the Armadale Line and will be impacted during the extended shutdown, required to facilitate major works on three rail projects. WA transport minister Rita Saffioti said all options for replacement services were now on the table "including a direct link between Mandurah and Bunbury, a direct link between Bunbury and the CBD, and an all stops service between Perth and Bunbury." "We know the Armadale Line closure will be disruptive for Australind passengers, and we want to hear what replacement services passengers would like to see throughout the closure," she said. Transwa has recently purchased two additional fully-accessible road coaches that will be used to help provide these replacement services. Australind passengers will be contacted from April 1 to take part in the survey, but feedback can also be provided through the Building For Tomorrow website feedback form. "I encourage everyone who receives an invitation to take part in the survey and community members to visit Building for Tomorrow to have their say," Ms Saffioti said. Bunbury MLA Don Punch also encouraged everyone to have their say on what they would like to see. "The Australind is a vital part of Bunbury and while causing some disruption along the way, the temporary closure of the Armadale Line will eventually deliver big improvements to safety and to the way passengers travel to Perth and throughout the South-West," he said. Murray Wellington MLA Robyn Clarke said the Australind line stops at seven towns in her electorate and knows many residents use the service. "Now is the chance to have your say about what replacement services you would like to see," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/1c3ec2fb-8f59-43f5-b83c-9dc356522130.jpg/r2_0_963_543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

