Police are investigating a major crash in Australind which took the lives of a 25-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, and left a second woman fighting for her life. About 3.10pm on April 2, an Isuzu tow-truck was travelling south along Forrest Highway when it left the road and struck a tree near Raymond Road. The 25-year-old male driver and 74-year-old female passenger both died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. A second passenger, a 77-year-old woman, received critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital. Major Crash investigators are examining the scene, and have appealed for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make an online report via www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fataltrafficcrashaustralind.

Police investigate fatal crash in Australind