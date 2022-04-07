news, local-news,

PASSIONATE Eaton basketball players will this season enjoy new shot clocks and upgraded scoreboards thanks to a $35,000 upgrade. As delivered by Collie-Preston MP Jodie Hanns to the the new technology means that the upgraded scoreboards, shot clocks and player statistics panels will meet International Basketball Federation standards. Ms Hanns was joined by Dardanup Shire president Mick Bennett and Eaton Recreation Centre Manager Gary Thompson at the centre on March 22. Cr Bennett said the new shot clocks and scoreboards would add "a great deal" to the experience of both players and spectators at the centre. "Basketball plays a big part in bringing members of the local community together," Cr Bennett said. "So the Dardanup council is very grateful to the state government for allowing us to fast track this much-needed and appreciated upgrade of our ERC facilities." Ms Hanns said she was "so pleased" that the equipment would bring the Recreation Centre facilities up to a national standard. "Being a parent and an avid basketball spectator - I understand the importance of having quality sporting facilities in the community," Ms Hanns said. "I look forward to watching local teams and the South West Slammers play this season." The Eaton Recreation Centre is a Shire of Dardanup owned and operated facility providing a range of health, fitness, sporting, care and recreational opportunities. The centre features a 24-hour gym and indoor cycling studio, fitness programs, three indoor sports courts, a creche and café. It is hoped the upgrades located at the basketball courts will assist the centre in attracting high profile events such as Perth Wildcats pre-season fixtures. The Eaton Basketball Association will also benefit during their regular 2022 season for use in juniors and seniors games throughout the year.

Eaton Recreation Centre receives new shot clocks and upgraded scoreboards