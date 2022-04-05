news, local-news,

THE SouWest Jets 20 and under team have been gifted new warm up shirts featuring an important message about road safety. As presented by the South West Women's Health and Information Centre on April 4, the team received the shirts that don the logo 'Wake Up Sleepy Driver', during their training session at Bunbury Cathedral Grammar. South West Women's Health chief officer Lesley Jackes said the idea behind the logo stemmed from a WA Road Safety Commission community project grant received by the centre in 2021. "The grant challenged women under 25 years old to make some videos on fatigue and driving," Ms Jackes said. The end of the project saw several videos made including one that has been produced ready for television with an original song by the Vocal Fusion Youth Choir called "Hey Sleepy Driver!". The project was launched at Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre in November, where local, women's sport teams were asked to put their names forward to have the logo 'Hey Sleepy Driver - Get Good Sleep Before You Drive' embroidered on their uniform. Bunbury's SouWest Jets 20 and under team won that sponsorship and received the new warm up shirts featuring the logo. The SouWest Jets are one of Bunbury's many netball clubs who compete in the states premier netball competitions. SouWest Jets development officer Dale Nielsen said the team was "very appreciative" of the sponsorship. "And our players are very proud to promote the road safety message 'Wake Up Sleepy Driver'."

SouWest Jets receive new warm up shirts featuring 'Wake Up Sleepy Driver' logo