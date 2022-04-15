news, local-news,

A SOUTH WEST business that took inspiration from COVID-19 related panic buying has raised almost $10,000 for an important cause. All profits from selling 'Who Gives a Crap' toilet paper at the Donnybrook Farm Service will go towards the MACA Cancer 200 Ride for Research event in October. The funds will be donated on behalf of the 'Tyred and Forked' cycle team which has 14 riders based in Donnybrook, Busselton, Bunbury and Perth. Donnybrook Farm Service co-owner and rider Glenn Cooper said the idea to sell toilet paper came about in June last year. "We were always thinking about how to raise money without just sort of walking up to people and hitting them up for donations," Mr Cooper said. "People wanted to buy toilet paper, so this way they get something but they also give money to cancer research. "Co-owner Steve Russell was the brain child behind the toilet paper - we thought it was topical and a bit of fun at the same time. "We've still got plenty of rolls so we encourage panic buying with us." The Cancer 200 Ride for Research is a 200-kilometre ride throughout Perth on October 15 and 16. Mr Cooper said many of the riders had been affected by cancer in some way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/b770e55f-9323-4539-8940-7f0c247c65e1.JPG/r0_519_3023_2227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg