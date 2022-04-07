news, local-news,

WA's best BMX riders came together again over the weekend for round three of the states Superseries at Wanneroo on Saturday April 2, followed by round four at Byford on Sunday April 3. Both events attracted 450 riders with a field of 25 Bunbury riders taking on both days. The treacherous Wanneroo track had riders on their toes as mistakes were frequently costly. The first corner regularly rearranged the order due to its unique shape and lack of room on the outside to turn in, causing riders to drop three to four places if caught in a bad line. The long third straight caught a few out due to the deep and crowded jumps and rollers packed into it, giving no time to recover if a mistake was made. Amari McManus in the 10 Girls class took first overall on both days after winning the final on Saturday, followed by highest points on Sunday after winning three of her four races. Ivan Pember took first overall on both days in the 30 to 34 men and cruiser classes. Despite not always having the lead at the beginning, Pember reeled the leader in and usually made a move down the last straight winning all his races. Superclass was action packed both days with full gates of 8 taking on the narrow pro straight in Wanneroo which proved so difficult the pack only made it through once cleanly. Whilst some had to yield to avoid each other, Bunbury's Matthew Blake managed top three finishes in all races giving him equal first overall on points Saturday with Kingsley Mitchley on his home track. On Sunday in Byford, Blake again managed equal first overall after placing fourth in his first race but improving by one position each race. Sunday at Byford saw extreme humidity and some great racing. The first two corners were extremely tight and saw many elbows bump as the riders tried to navigate them at speed and often were pushed upward. Jayden Holmes in the 14 boys made the final both days. After getting seventh Saturday in a messy final, Holmes put the pedal to the metal on Sunday in Byford setting his best time in the final and placing third in a highly competitive field of riders. Trev Gale came second overall Saturday in the 35 to 39 class where the top three were all separated by one point each after some very close races and tight battles through the first corner. On Sunday, Gale was able to hold off the competitors taking the win in every race. After not clearing the Semi-Finals in Wanneroo, eight-year-old Thomas Peters was back Sunday to show them how its done. After a couple early wins Peters was into the Semis again, this time setting a fast time and progressing to the final where he came a comfortable third place. Jacob Reed was a consistent frontrunner all weekend in the nine year boys class. After making finals on both days, Reed secured second place Saturday and third on Sunday. The Bunbury and Collie clubs cheering was by far the loudest and most consistent as usual. Well done to everyone that rode both days, gave it everything, and showed great sportsmanship. Best wishes on a speedy recovery to our fellow competitors who were injured over the weekend. Keep an eye on the Bunbury BMX Facebook page for practice days over the school holidays in the lead up to the Geraldton Superseries later this month.

