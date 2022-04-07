Bushfire Advice warning for Roelands

Emergency WA has release a bushfire advice for Roelands in Shire of Harvey
The Shire of Harvey are managing a fire which was reported at 12.17pm on April 7.
The fire has burnt through three hectares of land and is moving slowly in an easterly direction.
ALERT LEVEL:
A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people travelling along Treendale Road and surrounds in parts of ROELANDS in the SHIRE OF HARVEY.
- There is no threat to lives or homes.
- Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.
WHAT TO DO:
- Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.
- Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.
- Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.
- Read through your bushfire survival plan.
- If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation gets worse. You can make a plan by visiting My Bushfire Plan
If driving
- Be extremely careful when driving through the area.
- Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.
- Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.
COVID-19
If you are in any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life.
If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area:
- Find suitable alternative premises and wear a mask. Those in the affected area are permitted to go to suitable alternative premises.
- Alternative suitable premises may include a friend or relative's house, provided they have their own bedroom, preferably own bathroom, and there are not too many people in the house.
- If you cannot return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.
- Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.
BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:
- The bushfire is stationary.
- It is contained and under control.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Some roads may be closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
ANIMAL WELFARE
Owners or carers of livestock, pets and companion animals should activate their own animal welfare plan. During a bushfire take advice from Local Government Authorities to protect the lives of your animals while keeping yourself safe.
For more information on actions to take for each bushfire warning level, please see the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website.
WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:
- Firefighters are on the scene, actively fighting the fire.
DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:
Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.