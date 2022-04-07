Bushfire Advice warning for Roelands

news, local-news,

The Shire of Harvey are managing a fire which was reported at 12.17pm on April 7. The fire has burnt through three hectares of land and is moving slowly in an easterly direction. ALERT LEVEL: A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people travelling along Treendale Road and surrounds in parts of ROELANDS in the SHIRE OF HARVEY. WHAT TO DO: If driving COVID-19 If you are in any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life. If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area: BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR: ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: Some roads may be closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority. ANIMAL WELFARE Owners or carers of livestock, pets and companion animals should activate their own animal welfare plan. During a bushfire take advice from Local Government Authorities to protect the lives of your animals while keeping yourself safe. For more information on actions to take for each bushfire warning level, please see the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website. WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING: DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT: Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.

Emergency WA has release a bushfire advice for Roelands in Shire of Harvey