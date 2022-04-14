news, local-news,

NINE community housing organisations will soon receive funding that will see construction of more than 170 social housing homes in Western Australia. The new properties ranging across houses, units and transitional housing will support either Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, young people, people with disability, seniors, women and children leaving family and domestic violence situations or those having difficulty accessing housing. In the Greater Bunbury area, non-profit organisation Accordwest will receive $1,084,021 for three dwellings in Collie. Accordwest chief officer Evan Nunn said the Collie housing would support women aged 25 to 44 and their children, including those who are seeking transitional accommodation following an exit from family domestic violence. "The three, three bedroom units will support women and children at risk - either for transitional housing or those at risk of homelessness in Collie, Bunbury or the Greater South West area," Mr Nunn said. "Located in close proximity to the main area of Collie, these units will be set up in a way that those who live there will be secure so we can help protect them. "Because the Shire of Harvey and us are targeting different cohorts - hopefully this can clear any hurdles." The Shire of Harvey received $4,980,400 which will be put towards 12 independent dwellings at the Brunswick River Cottages site. The units are specifically for Aboriginal people over the age of 55 and non-Aboriginal people over 65 who are experiencing difficulties accessing housing in regional WA. Shire of Harvey President Paul Gillett said the project would enhance the local community and support activities through having an active over 55's population. "By retaining older people in our community and growing the population in Brunswick Junction it promotes sustainability into the future and improves the prospects for business growth and job opportunities," Cr Gillett said. "The cottages will also help build the capacity in the town by retaining its seniors, many who are valued community volunteers and mentors." The Shire of Murray also received a share of the funding, putting $4,624,634 towards 12 social housing dwellings in the Murray-Wellington region. Shire of Murray president, David Bolt said the decision to implement the new social housing was a result of community feedback. "Our community has told us that there's an absence of suitable housing for existing residents to stay in their community when they downsize from their existing properties," Cr Bolt said.

