The attached video package relates to an incident that occurred in Harvey on Saturday, 12 March 2022. Around 10:30am police were called to the South Western Highway after a vehicle towing a caravan crashed and was on fire. The officers who pulled a couple from the burning wreck have spoken of the split second decision making that saved two lives. The incident resulted in a man being flown to Fiona Stanley Hospital after receiving burns to his face. The female passenger was taken to Harvey Hospital with minor injuries. Incredible images of the crash scene and the frantic rescue efforts were captured on body worn camera and can now be shown publicly for the first time. The video has been compiled by WA Police Force with the knowledge and cooperation of the couple who were rescued, and their family.

WA Police release footage of a caravan crash in Harvey