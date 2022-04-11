news, local-news,

The travel to Brunswick Oval didn't bother the Augusta Margaret River Hawks after they came out firing with a seven goal first quarter in the round three clash against Harvey Brunswick Leschenault Lions. The second term only saw four goals to the Hawks, but the Lions were only able to kick one score and leaving the home side with a 60 point deficit at half time. HBL were able to keep the Hawks to two goals in the third quarter while kicking four of their own. The Hawks slowed down and missed opportunities in the last term, only kicking one goal. However, HBL were in a similar position also only kicking one major. The final score was 7.7.49 to 14.17. 101. Photos by JLG Photography.

South West Football League 2022 round three | Harvey Brunswick Leschenault vs Augusta Margaret River