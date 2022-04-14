news, local-news,

THE Bunbury community are now invited to share their priorities when it comes to improving sustainability and responding to climate change in the region. Feedback will help the city inform its draft Sustainability and Environment Strategy, which is aimed at improving the environmental sustainability and resilience of City operations and our community. The strategy comes as Bunbury Mayor Jaysen Miguel recently signed the Western Australian Local Government Association Declaration on Climate Change, recognising the significance of climate change and Bunbury City Council's commitment to address it and its impacts. The Sustainability and Environment Strategy will include actions such as facilitating renewable energy production and energy efficiency for City buildings, as well as water conservation and other sustainable practices. The latest 2021 MARKYT Community Scorecard survey revealed 'sustainability and climate change' as the fourth highest community priority. Community engagement will help to determine what is important to the community to help inform the priorities of the Strategy. Open until 12 May 2022, the online survey can be completed at https://bunbury.mysocialpinpoint.com.au/sustainability-strategy-community-survey/share/1fa47aa5

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/c7b79cfa-570d-46bc-aacb-12f0a71809cb.JPG/r0_110_6000_3500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

City of Bunbury seeks community input on sustainability strategy