Families and youth of all ages hit the Australind Skate Park on April 14 to enjoy skating in the sunshine as part of Youth Week 2022. Hosted by the Shire of Harvey, the event had a range of attractions on offer including live music, dodgeball, skate park coaching and food vans. The RYDE Driving Simulator as part of the PCYC was also on offer for youths to experience what it is like to drive.

