Investigation into Ludlow crash

WA Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred in Ludlow on Thursday April 14. About 6.45pm, a Hino truck was travelling northbound along Bussell Highway when it clipped a Nissan Navara wanting to turn right in Ruabon Road. The Nissan was pushed into the southbound lane where it struck a Kia Sorrento and the Hino has continued into the southbound lane where it struck a Holden Trailblazer pushing it to the verge of the southbound lane. The diver of the Hino truck, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by helicopter for treatment of critical injuries received. As of Monday, April 18 the man is in a stable condition. The drivers and passengers in the other three vehicles involved in the crash received minor injuries. Major Crash investigators are conducting an examination of the scene and are appealing for any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators via this link: httpswapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/ludlow

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eliza.wynn/db443580-8d97-4648-8ac5-867c65d42ee4.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WA Police call for information into truck rollover in Ludlow