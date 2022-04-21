news, local-news,

April 23 Everyone is welcome to take part in the weekly Saturday morning event of Bunbury Park Run. You can run, jog or walk twice (five kilometres) around the Big Swamp walk trail, in a timed event. Briefing takes place at 7.55am with the run starting at 8. Come and join this community event and have some fun and exercise at the same time. April 24 Head to the Stirling Street Arts Centre at 9am for plants, bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, books, and all sorts of treasures. Free onsite parking. $15 for a stall with setup from 7am. For more information visit https://stirlingstreetarts.com.au/events/markets-2022/. April 23 and 24 The South West Orienteering Treckers will hold two orienteering events in Bunbury and Burekup over the ANZAC Day long weekend. The Burekup bush event on April 23 will start at 1pm with registrations open at 12.30pm. Five courses are available from two to 6.5 kilometres, easy to hard navigation. The Bunbury event will kick off from the BREC with registrations at 9am for a 9.30am start. It's a sprint event, with three courses available. Cost is juniors $5, adults $10 and families $20. Cash only. April 24 Visit the South West Rail & Heritage Centre in Boyanup to see the Leschenault Lady returns to steam from 9.00am to 2.00pm. Other points of interest are the Historic Railway Carriages, the Blacksmith's, Model Railway and the restored stationery engines. Devonshire teas and sausage sizzle are available from the picnic van. Adults $5, 18 and under free. Pre-book via https://www.trybooking.com/BYJPC. April 24 The Bunbury Geographe Motor Museum are proud to support Carbies N Coffee from 9am to 11am at Souths Carpark. Bring your pride and joy (car or bike), work in progress or daily, and enjoy other bike and car enthusiast atmosphere. Grab a coffee from town and enjoy. Coffee van on site. Free entry. April 25 Bunbury's ANZAC service will take place at the War Memorial in Anzac Park at 6am and 11am. Both events are ticketed. The Bunbury RSL recommends that all those attending be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and masks be worn. Register for tickets at Eventbrite. April 25 The Dardanup and Districts Residents Association will this year hold both a 6am ANZAC Day service at the Dardanup War Memorial and a 9am service with marching from the Dardanup Tavern. At the conclusion of the main service at 9am, morning tea will be served in the Lesser Hall followed by a complimentary sausage sizzle from the Dardanup Lions Club. Bring a small plate of morning tea to share. Wreaths are welcome. April 27 The Gelorup Community centre will host the Festival of Small Halls Australia - a series of tours showcasing the best folk and contemporary acoustic artists across Australia. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://festivalofsmallhalls.com/current-tours/autumn-tour-2022-wa/. Food options are available. April 30 The Eaton CWA will hold a Giant Garage Sale at the Eaton CWA Hall on Hamilton Road in Eaton. From 8am to 1pm, enjoy plants, clothing, craft, bric and brac, household items and raffles. Support the Eaton CWA today. May 1 Join the South West Science Council for an afternoon chat with geologist Sebastian 'Base' Jones to learn all about the story of the Bunbury Basalts. Meet at Wyalup Rocky Point at 2pm for a walk among the black volcanic rocks. Register for this free, two-hour event which includes afternoon tea at geologybasalt.eventbrite.com.au. Registration is essential. May 5 to 7 Come along and see the amazing display of all types of rose blooms at the Australind Village Shopping Centre. Complementally presented by South West Rose Society on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, May 5 to 7. May 14 The South West Cake Decorators are opening their doors on Saturday, May 14 at 10am for a demonstration on how to create textured cakes for any occasion. Meet at the Salvation Army Hall on Timperley Street to watch the talented Eileen Combe use techniques including stamping and creating texture as well as adding decorative points of interest using latex moulds. Ongoing Volunteer South West are seeking volunteers interested in child care, education and/or sport and physical activities at the Hudson Road Family Centre. All resources and training is available. Visit https://volunteersouthwest.org.au to register your interest. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? Email editor@bunburymail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

