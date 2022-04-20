news, local-news,

Under a federal Labor Government, Bunbury will receive a new bulk-billed Medicare Urgent Care Clinic. As part of the 2022 federal election campaign the Australian Labor Party announced the clinics would be based at GP surgeries and community health centres around Australia. The Medicare Urgent Care Clinics will take pressure off hospital emergency departments by providing an alternative option for families needing urgent care from a doctor or a nurse. Medical staff at the centre will be able to treat sprains and broken bones, cuts, wounds, insect bites, minor ear and eye problems and minor burns. See more: Australian Labor Party candidate for Forrest Bronwen English said if elected, the labor government would take pressure off local hospitals by investing in Medicare. "I welcome this commitment, which will mean families in the South West can see a doctor, rather than waiting in an emergency room," Ms English said. While each proposed clinic will differ in size and structure, the Urgent Care Clinic in Bunbury will be tailored to meet the needs of the local community. Medicare Urgent Care Clinics will be open seven days a week from at least 8am to 10pm and be located in every state and territory across Australia. If elected, Labor will invest over $135 million across four years to establish the trial of the clinics.

Labor government to fund a Medicare Urgent Care Clinics in Bunbury if elected on May 21