People living with cancer in the South West will soon be able to access free in-person yoga and tai chi courses, with the commencement of Cancer Council WA's Life Now course. Set to commence in May, term two of the Life Now courses aim to provide a moment of calm for cancer patients. WA cancer patient and Life Now participant, Thérèse Duirs, who has a terminal diagnosis, said the Life Now program mindfulness course not only helped her shift her mindset but get through difficult treatment. "Some days you can be more mindful in that moment and slow down and smell the roses or listen to the birds, and other days you can switch off - whatever might be what you need at that time," Ms Duirs said. "You learn to breathe with intention, which has been quite useful when I'm at chemo and they're doing a stressful or painful procedure." Diagnosed with a treatable bowel cancer in 2017, Ms Duirs underwent surgery followed by chemotherapy, before returning to work cancer free. Two years later, she received the news that the cancer had returned and that this time it was terminal. The Life Now program's introductory style courses, including yoga, tai chi, and mindfulness are specifically designed for cancer patients and their carers, offering participants the chance to learn techniques to support their physical and mental wellbeing during treatment and recovery. To view the term two timetable for all courses, visit https://www.cancerwa.asn.au/articles/calendar/calendar-exerciseyogarelaxation-life-now/. Registrations are essential.

Cancer Council WA launches 'Life Now' courses for South West residents