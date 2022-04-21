news, local-news,

BUNBURY'S unique heritage and all those who contribute it were celebrated and acknowledged at the City of Bunbury's Heritage Awards last week. Held on April 13, the annual awards cover two categories, one for Excellence in Heritage Building Design and Conservation and the other for Outstanding Heritage Promotion. Community members were invited to nominate projects that recognised and enhanced heritage. The Award for Excellence in Heritage Building Design and Conservation went to the former Commonwealth Bank on 149 Victoria Street and was presented to Taycot, Kevin Coote. The award noted the respect of the bank's original use and contribution to the Bunbury streetscape. The Bunbury Oral History Group received the Award for Outstanding Heritage Promotion - having compiled stories of the people in the Bunbury area since 1994. The Bunbury Geographe Motor Museum was also acknowledged with a High Commendation for its significant contribution to understanding the social history of Bunbury and to how vehicles of many types, shaped people's lives. The City of Bunbury thanks those who continue to contribute to preserving and promoting Bunbury's heritage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125227182/3d3fdd87-3ef4-4017-a1e1-d92cccf91adb.JPG/r3_245_4798_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

City of Bunbury holds 2022 Heritage Awards