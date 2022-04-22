news, local-news,

A BUNBURY sport club have come together to raise vital funds to support the ongoing crisis unfolding between Russia and Ukraine. On Saturday April 16, Forza Dragon Boat Club, who regularly hold a stall at the Bunbury Markets in Queens Gardens to raise money for the club, put funds towards supporting the people of Ukraine. Forza Dragon Boat Club Chairman John Campbell said the idea to donate the money raised from the stall came from "feeling helpless" for the plight of the Ukrainian people. "So many families have lost their homes, jobs and had their towns destroyed," Campbell said. "So we thought this was one way of giving practical help." Through the combined effort of Campbell's wife Viv, who decorated the stall with Ukraine flags, and volunteers from the club, friends and relatives, over $1600 was raised for Ukraine. Cambpell said while half of the money raised would go to Doctors Without Borders, the remainder would go to the Emergency Action Alliance Ukraine Appeal.

