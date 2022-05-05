DFES release Watch and Act warning for residents in Withers in City of Bunbury
A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for people in an area bounded by Sweeting Way to the west, Wilkerson Way to the north, Bussell Highway to the east and Washington Avenue to the south in the southern parts of WITHERS in the CITY OF BUNBURY.
- There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.
- The fire started near the intersection of BUSSELL HIGHWAY and WASHINGTON AVENUE in COLLEGE GROVE.
WHAT TO DO:
- If you are not prepared or you plan to leave, leave now if the way is clear.
- If you are well prepared and plan to actively defend your home, make final preparations now.
- If you plan to stay and actively defend, do not rely on mains water pressure as it may be affected. You need to have access to an independent water supply, and start patrolling your property to put out spot fires.
- Keep doors and windows closed and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.
- If you are not at home, do not try to return as conditions in the area could be very dangerous.
COVID-19
If you are in any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life.
If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area:
- Find suitable alternative premises and wear a mask. Those in the affected area are permitted to go to suitable alternative premises.
- Alternative suitable premises may include a friend or relative's house, provided they have their own bedroom, preferably own bathroom, and there are not too many people in the house.
- If you cannot return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.
- Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.
BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:
- It is not contained or controlled.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.
A number of roads have been closed including:
- Parade Road
- Washington Avenue
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
- The fire was reported at 01:40 PM on 5 May 2022.