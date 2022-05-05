news, local-news,

A bushfire WATCH AND ACT is in place for people in an area bounded by Sweeting Way to the west, Wilkerson Way to the north, Bussell Highway to the east and Washington Avenue to the south in the southern parts of WITHERS in the CITY OF BUNBURY. WHAT TO DO: COVID-19 If you are in any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life. If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area: BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR: ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site. A number of roads have been closed including: Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/2e0ae1bc-b367-461e-905b-995e29d68910.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

DFES release Watch and Act warning for residents in Withers in City of Bunbury