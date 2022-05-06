news, local-news,

DFES downgraded the fire in Withers from a Watch and Act warning to an advice level at 6.30pm on May 5. Bushfire ADVICE for southern parts of WITHERS in the CITY OF BUNBURY ALERT LEVEL: A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people in an area bounded by Sweeting Way, Lockwood Crescent, Eastman Avenue to the west, Wilkerson Way to the north, Bussell Highway to the east and Washington Avenue, Floyd Cross, Payton Way to the south in the southern parts of WITHERS in the CITY OF BUNBURY. WHAT TO DO: If driving BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR: ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site. A number of roads have been closed including: Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority. POWER: Power has been isolated over Washington Avenue. For further details visit www.westernpower.com.au. WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING: EXTRA INFORMATION:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/2e0ae1bc-b367-461e-905b-995e29d68910.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

DFES downgrade Withers fire to an advice warning within City of Bunbury