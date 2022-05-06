DFES downgrade Withers fire to an advice warning within City of Bunbury
DFES downgraded the fire in Withers from a Watch and Act warning to an advice level at 6.30pm on May 5.
Bushfire ADVICE for southern parts of WITHERS in the CITY OF BUNBURY
ALERT LEVEL:
A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people in an area bounded by Sweeting Way, Lockwood Crescent, Eastman Avenue to the west, Wilkerson Way to the north, Bussell Highway to the east and Washington Avenue, Floyd Cross, Payton Way to the south in the southern parts of WITHERS in the CITY OF BUNBURY.
- The alert level for this fire has been downgraded as the fire is contained and controlled and crews are mopping up.
- There is no threat to lives or homes.
- Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.
- The fire started near the intersection of BUSSELL HWY and WASHINGTON AV in COLLEGE GROVE.
WHAT TO DO:
- Stay alert and monitor your surroundings.
- Watch for signs of a bushfire, especially smoke and flames.
- Close all doors and windows, and turn off evaporative air conditioners but keep water running through the system if possible.
- Read through your bushfire survival plan.
- If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation gets worse. You can make a plan by visiting My Bushfire Plan
If driving
- Be extremely careful when driving through the area.
- Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.
- Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.
BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:
- The bushfire is moving slowly in a south westerly direction.
- It is contained and under control.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.
- Parade Road has been reopened. Drive with caution.
A number of roads have been closed including:
- Bussell Highway is down to a single lane in the area of Washington Avenue.
- Washington Avenue.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
POWER:
Power has been isolated over Washington Avenue. For further details visit www.westernpower.com.au.
WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:
- Firefighters are mopping up, undertaking mitigation activities and will be patrolling the area into the morning.
- 50 Career Fire and Rescue Service, Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, Bush Fire Service firefighters are attending.
EXTRA INFORMATION:
- The fire was reported at 01:40 PM on 5 May 2022.
- Currently there has been 20 hectares burnt.
- The cause of the fire is unknown.
- DFES is managing the fire.