Conservation organisation Leschenault Catchment Council has been able to purchase a new 4WD and office space. Collie-Preston MLA Jodie Hanns said the state government had delivered an election commitment to provide the organisation with $84,000. Leschenault Catchment Council is an independent, not-for-profit organisation that is committed to sustainable, long term environmental conservation. Leschenault Catchment Council plays an important role in providing community-based environmental projects. The provision of a new fit for purpose vehicle and office space allows the Leschenault Catchment Council to continue their important work in protecting and rehabilitating land, waterways and biodiversity across the Collie-Preston region. Catchment council manager Chris Howe said the funding was "incredibly generous". "Our existing vehicles were showing the wear and tear from many years of hard yakka, and we have been concerned about how much longer they would be operational and be able to support the important work we do," he said. "The new vehicle will mean our staff can reliably get to and from site while delivering LCC projects across the community." Ms Hanns said the organisation did an amazing job looking after the area's land, waterways, estuaries and marine habitats. "Leschenault Catchment Council also creates wonderful opportunities for community participation and education about environmental issues," she said. "I'm so pleased to support the Leschenault Catchment Council in the important work they do to preserve our natural environment."

Collie-Poreston MLA Jodie Hanns provides money to support Leschenault Catchment Council