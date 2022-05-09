sport, local-sport,

On a day perfect for dragon boat racing Forza Dragon Boat Club almost put on the perfect performance. The club won five Gold and one Silver in the six categories of racing they entered into at the Australian Masters Games in Perth on April 30. Competing against clubs from WA and interstate in three age categories, over 40, over 50 and over 60 years of age the club won all but four of their 18 races and those they did not win were extremely close margins to the winning teams. Forza's Women 10 won Gold for the first time in many years while Forza's Mixed teams continued their strong performances of recent years by winning four Gold and Forza's Open 10 won Silver. In addition, two of Forza's sweeps, Debbie Fenn and Paul Harrison, won two Gold, Two Silver and two Bronze medals steering other team's boats on the day. Club chair John Campbell said the club was proud of its outstanding performances. "It was a magnificent result for the club, following on from our three Gold, four Silver and two Bronze medals at the recent State Championships," Mr Campbell said. "We were extremely surprised and elated with our performances, credit and thanks to our Coaches and paddlers for all their hard work and commitment." He said Forza was continuing to paddle on Sunday mornings at 8.30am. "For anyone interested in trying our sport, just go to our Facebook page Forza Dragon Boat Club Bunbury www.facebook.com/forzadbcby.for details," he said. The club last year celebrated 30 years of breathing fire across the Leschenault Inlet and into Bunbury's Dragon Boat scene, forming in 1991 as Forza Italia Dragon Boat Club.

Masters class for paddlers