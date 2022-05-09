New regional officer for DLGSC South West office in Bunbury

news, local-news,

Brendan McNally is the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries new Regional Officer for the South West office in Bunbury. Brendan's professional career started in local government in 1998 as a pool lifeguard in Fremantle while he was also studying at university, and this led to various other roles in the leisure industry and in local government before becoming a Club Development Officer with the City of Rockingham in 2006. Brendan went on to spending some time in the UK working in the event industry, before returning to WA and taking on a role with the City of Cockburn as the Recreation Development Officer. A fantastic career opportunity led Brendan and his family to Queensland. Based on the Gold Coast and primarily working with the City of Gold Coast in Parks and Recreation Services, Brendan enjoyed the benefit of working within a large local government agency (about 700,000 residents and 15 councillors) with the highlights being - implementing the City's sustainable clubs framework, involvement in the delivery of the 2018 Commonwealth Games and spending time volunteering at his local surf club. In late 2018 a role at the City of Busselton enticed Brendan and his family back home to the South West after almost eight years in Queensland, and his time with the City of Busselton has been spent developing and implementing the city's Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy. Highlights of his time with the city included winning the Parks and Leisure Australia WA Strategic Planning Award which put the spotlight on the benefit of sport and recreation in the city, as well as leading to the creation of a standalone business unit (Community and Recreation Services). Brendan has also written multiple Community Sporting and Recreation Facilities Funding applications, many of which have been successful in gaining support. Brendan has been involved in sport for as long as he can remember, whether it be as a participant, coach, or as a volunteer administrator. He currently volunteers his time helping organise the annual Busselton Jetty Swim. "Having grown up in the South West as a youngster before moving to Perth, I have a great attachment to the region and look forward to working throughout the broader region as Regional Officer for the South West," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/73e0011c-4d28-49a8-a647-44c5d882a0a5.jpg/r1_0_405_228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New regional officer for DLGSC South West office in Bunbury