Round six of the South West Football League saw Harvey Bulls host Donnybroook. In the league match the visitors came out firing in the first quarter with four goals to one. However the Bulls were able to take the lead in the second term. There was only three points in it at the last break but Donnybrook were able to overrun the Bulls. The final score was 11.11.77 to 16.9.109. Photos by JLG Photographics.

South West Football League 2022 | Round six Harvey v Donnybrook