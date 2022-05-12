'Setting the South West up for the long term' McGowan announces state budget

WA government announce 2022-23 state budget for the South West
Setting the South West up for the long term is what the WA government said the 2022-23 budget was about.
The most notable announcement from the budget would be the $400 electricity credit to every household in the state.
WA Premier Mark McGowan said the government was able to keep power bills below inflation for a third year in a row due to the economic surplus.
"The State Budget is investing in the South-West's future - diversifying the regional economy, keeping WA fair and creating local jobs for the long term," he said.
"We are providing a major boost to regional health and mental health, ensuring there are more doctors, nurses and resources in the South-West, with continued funding to manage COVID 19.
"The WA Jobs Plan is working to support thousands of new jobs in regional WA, with millions of dollars in job-creating investment in tourism, agriculture and emerging industries.
"Our record investment in regional infrastructure, ongoing commitment to Royalties for Regions and quality service delivery will ensure the South-West continues to be a terrific place to live."
Specific South West commitments include:
- $8.2 million for Kalgulup Regional Park to complete lookouts and accessible trails at Maidens Reserve
- $20 million for a new intersection and road connection at Forrest Highway and Vittoria Road in Picton
- $3 million towards replacement of the Australind Jetty
- $6.8 million to Bunbury Port for pilotage services and a fire protection system
- additional $250,000 for geotechnical investigations at Stockton Lake in Collie
- $85 million to continue the Bussell Highway Duplication
- $400 million of additional funding for the $1.25 billion Bunbury Outer Ring Road Stages 2 and 3
Regional WA commitments include:
- $30.1 million for 18 additional paramedics and six ambulances across regional WA
- $11 million to ensure there is a nurse 24/7 at emergency departments, including in the South-West
- $5 million for upgrades to health staff accommodation in regional WA, including in the South-West
- $113.1 million of fee reductions will be achieved in regional WA through the successful Lower fees, local skills initiative
- $4.5 million for a new tool rebate to support building and construction apprentices and trainees in their purchase of trade-related tools and safety equipment
- $99.4 million for Government Regional Officers' Housing (GROH) across regional WA
WA shadow treasurer Dr Steve Thomas said the government missed another opportunity for economic reform.
"I am glad to see the Government recognise the need for cost-of-living relief, even in the modest form announced today" he said.
"However once again we have massive budget surplus but no plan for economic reform, and an inadequate debt repayment program."