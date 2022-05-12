'Setting the South West up for the long term' McGowan announces state budget

news, local-news,

Setting the South West up for the long term is what the WA government said the 2022-23 budget was about. The most notable announcement from the budget would be the $400 electricity credit to every household in the state. WA Premier Mark McGowan said the government was able to keep power bills below inflation for a third year in a row due to the economic surplus. "The State Budget is investing in the South-West's future - diversifying the regional economy, keeping WA fair and creating local jobs for the long term," he said. "We are providing a major boost to regional health and mental health, ensuring there are more doctors, nurses and resources in the South-West, with continued funding to manage COVID 19. "The WA Jobs Plan is working to support thousands of new jobs in regional WA, with millions of dollars in job-creating investment in tourism, agriculture and emerging industries. "Our record investment in regional infrastructure, ongoing commitment to Royalties for Regions and quality service delivery will ensure the South-West continues to be a terrific place to live." Specific South West commitments include: Regional WA commitments include: WA shadow treasurer Dr Steve Thomas said the government missed another opportunity for economic reform. "I am glad to see the Government recognise the need for cost-of-living relief, even in the modest form announced today" he said. "However once again we have massive budget surplus but no plan for economic reform, and an inadequate debt repayment program."

WA government announce 2022-23 state budget for the South West