news, local-news,

The Friends of the Gelorup Corridor is still pushing for the southern section of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road to be changed despite the WA environment minister agreeing with a report by the appeals convenor. The Environmental Protection Authority received 170 appeals to its recommendations on the southern section of the road. The appeals convenor then visited the Gelorup area and spoke with some of the concerned residents before writing a report for the environment minister. WA environment minister Reece Whitby then wrote to the appellants about the report which overall agreed with the EPA's recommendations. It did however call for more offsets to be made to ensure the endangered animals would survive. Greens Party founder Dr Bob Brown has come out in support of the Friends of Gelorup Corridor to say minister Whitby was "washing from his hands responsibility" to protect the environment in Gelorup. "His resort to so-called offsets compounds this irresponsibility: if these endangered species were to thrive in such offset areas they would be there now; if they will thrive there after rehabilitation then the project should await that rehabilitation," Dr Brown said. "In this bleak age of officially-sanctioned environmental vandalism such as is proposed for the Gelorup Corridor, it is most heartening to know that there are enlightened and good-hearted citizens campaigning for the threatened area." In response to Dr Brown's comments, a state government spokesperson said the offsets would provide significant funding to revegetate degraded parts of the Tuart National Park to ensure values were improved. "The concerns raised during the appeals process were investigated by the appeals convenor on behalf of the Minister for Environment which included a number of face-to-face meetings in Gelorup, Bunbury and Perth in a very through process," the spokesperson said. "While the appeal convenor's investigation determined that the EPA's assessment was appropriate, a decision was made to increase the offset requirement." Five state government ministers now need to approve the EPA and appeals convenor recommendations for the route to go ahead. READ MORE: Concerns over the Bunbury Outer Ring Road continues In a last ditch effort to have their voices heard, the Friends of Gelorup Group has written to the five ministers asking them to visit the site and talk with them. The Mail has reached out to the five ministers, in which it received two responses. Regional development minister Alannah MacTiernan couldn't confirm if she had received the correspondence as she only arrived back to WA from an overseas work trip late last week. Transport minister Rita Saffioti said she visited "parts of the Bunbury Outer Ring Road alignment". "The Bunbury Outer Ring Road project has gone through an extensive process with the EPA and appeals, providing both the community and business with opportunities to have their say," she said. "My office has met with Friends of Gelorup Corridor members and discussed their concerns. "This project will deliver huge benefits for our economy and the region, including through targeted local spend and opportunities for local Aboriginal businesses."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/a34b5ea0-942c-4308-a08e-dd7c5aebcd13.png/r0_30_1714_998_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg