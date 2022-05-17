news, local-news,

Bunbury MLA Don Punch said the latest state budget was delivering on his election commitments while position Bunbury to be a great for residents now and into the future. The state government released its 2022-23 budget on May 12 which had plenty of new and ongoing funding for projects within the electorate. Highlights for the area includes: Mr Punch said he wasn't happy that construction costs had increased so much for the Bunbury Outer Ring Road project but the state was able to work with the Commonwealth to get the money needed. Projects that weren't highlighted in the budget announcements included the progression of the Bunbury Waterfront. Mr Punch said the announcement of a tender for the floating pontoons and boat launching area was imminent. "It is all a work in progress, with the South West Development Commission nearly completed its environmental work for the breakwater which will trigger the assessment by the EPA," he said. He said the new Australind train carriages were not significantly delayed and detailed designs were just about complete. "We want to run some Metronet carriages first to test the production line and get everything operational," he said. "The Australind train is a bespoke build so we wanted things to be working properly." There is also some top up money for the construction of the Turkey Bridge which includes the port moving the road closer to the railway line to provide more space for the estuarine area. Mr Punch said he expected construction to start this year. "The bridge removes the conflict that exists now between private passenger traffic to turkey piont and frieght traffic on the internal roads of the port," he said. "It will provide an opportunity for the city council to do improvement works out there and make it a great area for the public." Mr Punch said the City of Bunbury would also have access to $6million out of the $8 million promised for the new basketball courts. He said there was money in the budget to replace the boardwalk in the mangroves, which was a popular walking spot for residents. A statewide announcement included a $400 electricity credit for every household to help with cost of living. WA shadow treasurer and South West MLC Dr Steve Thomas said the government missed another opportunity for economic reform. "I am glad to see the Government recognise the need for cost-of-living relief, even in the modest form" he said. "However once again we have massive budget surplus but no plan for economic reform, and an inadequate debt repayment program." Mr Punch said the surplus was not a "bucket of money" sitting there for a rainy day. "When we get a surplus it goes back into the services, we fund health, mental health, infrastructure and paying down debt," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Cq8E6CwuSaaFeFzK7eFZgY/f672cfe2-454e-4283-8c5a-734057c5b893.jpg/r0_33_1500_881_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg