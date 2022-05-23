news, local-news,

Federal member for Forrest Nola Marino said being in opposition was "nothing new" after the Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in as the 31st Prime Minister. Ms Marino has been a member of parliament since 2007 and went into the May 21 election with a 14 per cent margin. While she has retained her seat, she lost 10.59 per cent of her margin. Ms Marino said she was grateful to the people of Forrest for giving her another opportunity to represent them in parliament. "There are many factors that influence how people cast their votes," she said. "I have never taken my support for granted and have always sought to offer the very best outcomes for communities in the South West. "This involves continual review and evaluation of what we are offering our communities. "Being in opposition is nothing new to me. "I have been here before. "My core focus is always what's best for the people of Forrest. "In this context, I will be continuing to ensure the best representation for the people of Forrest from Opposition, and holding the elected Government to account." As the federal Liberal Party look to find a new leader, Ms Marino said it would premature for her to comment on where her support lies. Ms Marino retained her seat with 54 percent of the vote and Labor candidate Bronwen English received 45 percent. In the last election in 2019 Ms Marino had a comfortable win with 64 percent of the vote. There were 113,148 eligible voters in the seat of Forrest and a 72.9 percent turnout. For other seats in WA, Canning and O'Connor also retained its Liberal members in Andrew Hastie and Rick Wilson. Labor gained seats in Swan, Pearce, Hasluck and Tangney.

